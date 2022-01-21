Paul C. Aukamp of Strasburg Twp. left this Earth for Higher Ground on January 18, 2022 - one day after his 85th birthday: following complications from cancer. He was the 13th child of Jacob H. & Clara Groff Aukamp and celebrated 64 years of marriage to Barbara Leed Aukamp in December.
Having attended a one-room school thru the 8th grade, Paul finished his formal education at Penn Manor High School. Becoming a skilled carpenter, he spent his working years in the construction industry at several companies, retiring from Wohlsen Construction.
Mr. Aukamp loved using his skills to help others with many projects & designed and built their own home. In his early years, Paul was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lancaster, serving in the scouting program, securing ushers and taping worship services. He served the Jaycees as President of the Willow Street Chapter and for many years was an active member of the Lucky 8 Hunting Camp. Following retirement, Paul became “embedded” in fishing and boating ventures, sharing many adventures with his “fish buddy” Howard.
“Pappy” will be deeply missed by his two beloved sons, Kurtis L. of Orlando, FL and Matthew T. of Quarryville and their wives Angela and Bonnie; their sons Timothy, Michael, Brandon and Adam; his one granddaughter - Jami K. Melton & husband Brandon; his grandson, Anthony J. Aukamp & wife Jessica and his cherished great grand girls - Caisi Melton, Keegan Melton, Alex Aukamp and Charlotte Aukamp - all of Pensacola, FL. He was preceded in death by two sons, Paul C. II and Jeffrey R. and eleven siblings. Happy casting and smooth waters, Pappy!! All Our Love - Your Family! reynoldsandshivery.com
