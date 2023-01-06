Paul Buhay, 91 of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, after a brief illness. Born in Palmerton, PA, Carbon County, on April 4, 1931, he was the son of the late John Buhay and Mary (Pankiew) Buhay. Paul was married to the late Janet (Bowers) Buhay for 58 years. He was preceded in death, by his only son, Stephen P. Buhay, a granddaughter, Keri Buhay, a grandson, Wade Buhay, five brothers, and one sister.
He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Buhay, three grandchildren: Brandon Buhay, Aubrey (Buhay) Bond, wife of Daniel Bond, Hailey Spicer, one great-grandson, Everett Bond, and one sister Dorothy Sheckler of Bowmanstown, PA.
As a young boy, Paul worked as a caddy, at the Palmerton Country Club, where he found his passion for the game of golf, which continued throughout his life. He moved to Lancaster to attend Thaddeus Stevens Trade School, in 1948, and graduated with his masonry certificate, in 1950. While at Stevens Trade School, he participated in basketball, and track and field. His major accomplishment was winning in the mile run for his team. During his time at Stevens Trade School, he met his wife, Janet and they married in 1955.
As a mason, Paul enjoyed his trade and was involved in building several structures including the Lancaster County Prison, The Lancaster Courthouse, his own home, and his son's home as well as many others. Paul was proud of his Ukranian heritage. He and Janet enjoyed the love of dance, especially, the Polka, and were members of The Ephrata Polkateers. They were also snowbirds, and would travel annually to Myrtle Beach, SC, spending the winter months golfing.
Later in his retirement to keep physically fit, Paul attended The Silver Sneakers Program at the Universal Athletic Club, where he worked out with his friends three times per week. Paul had hobbies of gardening, reading, and working on puzzles to keep his mind sharp. He was also an avid sports enthusiast.
Above all, Paul loved spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, January 9th at 2:00 PM, with visitation between 1:00 2:00 PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Please omit flowers.
