Paul Brenton Murray passed away unexpectedly of natural causes while on vacation at the family home in Naples, Florida on July 5, 2022.
Paul was born in Lancaster, PA on December 16, 1952 to the late Paul Walter & Carroll Liddy Murray. Paul was a graduate of Mercersburg Academy, having recently celebrated his 50th reunion, and attended Boston University. Paul had a long and successful career in Insurance and Real Estate spanning 5 decades with Murray Insurance Associates, Stoudt Advisors and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.
Family was everything to Paul. He was a wonderful brother, great father and loving grandfather. He is survived by his three children, Christine Carolyn Gerben and husband Josh, Lancaster; Allison Elizabeth Murray, New York; and Paul Grant Murray, Philadelphia. In addition, he is survived by 4 grandchildren who lovingly called him GrandPaul, Charlotte, Jacob, Joshua and his namesake James Jonathan Paul.
In addition, he is survived by his three sisters, Deborah Murray Martin and husband James, Holly Murray Kutz and husband David and Ann Murray McCoy and husband Kenneth. In addition, he is survived by his aunt and uncle, H. Herbert and Joanne Murray Poole; cousin Linda Uhler Mack; and loving nieces and nephews, Cameron and Whitney Warner; Brenton and wife Nickole McCoy; and Ian McCoy. He was lovingly known as Uncle Bacon and UP and was always ready with a treat or a trick. Fortunately, we were all able to gather and celebrate in May for the family wedding of Brenton and Nickole. Paul was predeceased by his cousin Henry Scott Poole.
Beyond his family he had many friends near and far who will miss him dearly. With his generous soul, he was always the first to reach out to someone in need, visit a sick friend, and offer help, as needed.
Paul was an avid sports fan, loving squash, biking, working out and swimming. And he was always on top of every game by the Philadelphia Phillies and the Philadelphia Eagles. And, no one was happier that the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2018 than Paul! On July 5 the Phils won a shut-out against the Nationals 11-0 - just for you Paul!
Paul was member of Lancaster Rotary, and a former member of the Hamilton Club of Lancaster and Bent Creek Country Club.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Paul's Celebration of Life Memorial Service at The Groffs Funeral & Cremation Services, 528 West Orange Street, Lancaster on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with The Reverend Ann Osborne officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment in the Highland Presbyterian Church Memorial Garden will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Paul's memory for ALS Research for his cousin and friend H. Scott Poole who passed away in 2017 at https://donate.als.org/
Please visit Paul's Memorial Page at