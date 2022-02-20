Paul "Bill" Masengarb

Paul "Bill" William Masengarb, 81, of Lancaster passed away on February 10, 2022 with his family by his side. Born in 1940 in Moline, Illinois, he was the son of Paul and Maxine Masengarb. He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Linda Masengarb, his sister Nancy Simonson and his beloved chocolate Labrador, Molly Brown.
After graduating from the University of Miami in 1963 Bill began a successful, 38-year career with R. R. Donnelley, starting and finishing at the Chicago headquarters but most of his tenure was spent in Lancaster. While raising his family, Bill was very active coaching youth baseball with the 8th Ward and Manheim Township, striving to emulate the leadership and strategy of his high school baseball coach, Bill Bishop. Some of his fondest memories were watching baseball games at Kunkle Field in Mount Joy under the lights followed by extended sessions recapping the games with one of his favorite people, Barry Etsell. Many still say Coach Masengarb was one of the best coaches they had.
As founding members of the Beverly Drive "Culture Club", Bill and Linda are remembered for their love of entertaining and appreciation for their large group of close friends, especially Wally Otto, with whom Bill shared a unique sense of humor and hundreds of practical jokes. Even in his final days, Bill fondly recalled one of his proudest athletic achievements, winning the Beverly Drive French Open over the heavily favored Patty Otto.
In 1987 after watching Penn State upset his alma mater, Miami, Bill fell in love with Penn State football. One of his favorite places was tailgating in the shadow of Beaver Stadium with his family while visiting State College. Unbeknownst to the rest of the Big Ten, Bill often entertained himself postgame posing as an opposing fan to chat and review the game on social media.
After transferring back to Chicago in 1991, Bill and Linda enjoyed sampling the varied cuisine of Chicago, typically undercover as restaurant critics. After retirement in 2001, Bill and Linda moved to Smith Mountain Lake, VA, building a beautiful home to host countless long weekends with family and friends. Boat outings on "The Healing Game" and extended dinners on the deck were among Bill's favorite activities.
An avid collector, Bill enjoyed antiquing with Dennis Kowal and following online auctions. He was well known in the carved shorebird and duck decoy markets for his knowledge and appraisal skills.
In his later years, Bill appreciated following his grandchildren's sporting activities especially baseball and basketball and even developed a new passion for girls' soccer and lacrosse.
He is survived by his son, Michael Masengarb, husband of Kristen; his daughter, Ann Rieker, wife of Matt, all of Lancaster; four grandchildren: Emma and Michael Rieker and Madeline and Isabelle Masengarb; his partner Shirley Pocrass and his loving dog, Brandy.
Bill had an intense enthusiasm for life, a tremendous love for his family and friends and a gift for providing sound advice. Bill's quest and curiosity for knowledge of all things was unmatched and he will be greatly missed.
It was Bill's wish that no services be held; however, a memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601. To place a condolence online, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
