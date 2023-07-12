Paul B. Wolf, 92, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023, at Ephrata Manor after battling with vascular dementia.
He was born in Akron to the late George and Mary (Bittner) Wolf.
During his working years, Paul worked as an auto mechanic. While living out West, Paul drove railroad employees to job sites. Paul served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
Paul is survived by two sons, Paul W., husband of Julie Wolf, Daniel Wolf; a daughter, Connie L. Ginder; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Howard Wolf, Galen Wolf, Arthur Wolf; three sisters, Miriam Kochel, Katherine Shelly and Elizabeth Shelly.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
