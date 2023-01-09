Paul B. Stoltzfus, age 89, of Gap, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023. He was the husband of Anna S. Stoltzfus Stoltzfus. Born in Morgantown, he was the son of the late Amos E. and Suvilla F. Beiler Stoltzfus. Paul was a member of Summitview Christian Fellowship. He enjoyed puzzles, riding bike, traveling, and he loved people.
In addition to his wife he is survived by 5 children: Lydia Ann wife of the late Levi Stoltzfus of Port Royal, PA, Reuben A. husband of Sadie Mae Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of Morgantown, Benuel S. husband of Marian Beiler Stoltzfus of Parkesburg, Rachel Mae wife of Marvin Zook, Naomi S. wife of Reuben Z. Beiler, both of Gap, 45 grandchildren, and 75 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 2 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and 7 siblings: Benuel, Jonathan, Malinda, and Katie Stoltzfus, Barbara Kauffman, Sarah Blank and Amos late husband of Emma Mae Glick Stoltzfus of Honey Brook.
Funeral service will take place at Summitview Christian Fellowship, 144 Summitville Road, New Holland on Tuesday, January 10 at 11 a.m. with Pastors Paul Zook, Arlen Stoltzfus, Dave Stoltzfus and Mel Beiler officiating. Interment will be in the Mast Amish Cemetery. There will be viewings at the church on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 6 to 8 p.m. shiveryfuneralhome.com
