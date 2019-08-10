Paul B. Kline

Paul B. Kline

Paul B. Kline, 91 years young, of Brunnerville, PA passed away after a brief illness, on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim, PA.

Born on November 15, 1927, Paul was a son of the late Samuel and Ada (Bowman) Kline. He is survived by three children: Nancy (Wade) Hall, Carol (Kenneth) Weaver, and Jeffrey Kline (Alvina); nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mae U. Kline, son, Ronald Kline, and brother, John Kline.

Paul was an active farmer until his mid 80's. He was a pioneer of soil conservation and worked for the Soil Conservation District. He was a member of the Manheim and PA Young Farmers.

Paul had a love of antique tractors and will be remembered by many for his annual June tractor show in Brunnerville.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 13 at 10:30 a.m. in the Hoffer Auditorium at Pleasant View Retirement Community, 544 N. Penryn Rd., Manheim, PA 17545. The family will receive friends before the service from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m.

Services under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.

