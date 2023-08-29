Paul B. Kautz, Jr., 77, of Millersville, PA passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Betty (Wright) and Paul Kautz, Sr. He was the beloved husband to Johnny Mae (Lintner) with whom he shared over 30 years of marriage.
Prior to retirement, Paul worked at Fleur de Lait in New Holland. He was a member of the Pequea Valley Sportsman's Association. Paul enjoyed hunting and fishing. Most of all he cherished spending time with his family.
In addition to his loving wife, Johnny Mae, he is survived by his children: Dawn deCourcy wife of Pete of Lebanon, Greg Kautz of York, David Kautz (Amanda) of Lancaster, and Daryl Kautz (Ashley) of Hummelstown; his stepchildren: Lynn W. Findley Jr. (Kathy) of New Providence, Eric L. Findley (Lori) of Quarryville and Robert Cauler (Theda) of Blain, 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; his half-sister Sandra Kautz of York; his sister-in-law Dee "Peaches" Greene as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Larry Kautz.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery, 437 Manor Ave., Millersville, PA 17551.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Community United Methodist Church, 130 Tennyson Dr., Lancaster, PA 17602.
A Celebration of Paul's Life will be held at a later date.
To leave an online condolence please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com