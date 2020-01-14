Paul B. Good, 94, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Lincoln Christian Home.
He was born in East Earl Township to the late Samuel S. and Mary W. (Burkholder) Good and was the husband of Etta M. (Burkholder) Good who passed away in 2001. He was also the husband of the late Edith R. (Newswanger) Good who passed away in 2012.
He was a member of New Haven Mennonite Church, Lititz (Mid-Atlantic Conf.).
Paul was a salesman, retiring from Rigidply Rafters.
Paul is survived by five children, Harold, husband of Miriam (Zimmerman) Good of Stevens, Ruth, wife of Earl Horst of Tamaqua, Melvin, husband of Verna (Fox) Good of Long Island, VA, Loretta, wife of Sylvan Witmer of Womelsdorf, Rhoda, wife of Vernon Weaver of Stevens; brother, Eli, husband of Loretta Good of Ephrata; 27 grandchildren; 88 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
Additionally, he is survived by nine step-children, Dale, husband of Marion (Hursh) Seibel of Hopewell, Darlene, wife of Clarence Kreider of Myerstown, LaVerne, wife of Paul Groff of Stevens, Shirley, wife of Carl Martin of Newmanstown, Leonard, husband of Norma (Lehman) Seibel of Mt. Pleasant Mills, Edith, wife of the late Carl Martin of Denver, Margie, wife of Reed High of Jonestown, Lydia, wife of Anthony Sweigart of Liberty, MS, Jane, wife of Vernon Geigley of Lancaster; 41 step-grandchildren; 111 step-great-grandchildren and 3 step-great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wives, he was preceded in death by six siblings, Emma Martin, Martha Martin, Harvey Good, Isaac Good, Elva Huber and Samuel Good.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 PM at the New Haven Mennonite Church, 230 Crest Road, Lititz. An additional viewing will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 9 to 10 AM at the church followed by funeral services at 10:00 AM with Bishop Luke Martin officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.
