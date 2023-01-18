Paul B. Chin, age 64, of Mountville, passed away on January 15, 2023 at Chestnut Hill Hospital in Philadelphia surrounded by his sister and her husband.
Paul was born in Bronx, NY and was the son of Yew Nom and Petrina L. Chin. He graduated from Dallastown Area High School Class of 1976 and Penn State Harrisburg. Paul worked in sales for Central Penn Business Journal, Crystal Springs, Sears, and most recently as a pharmacy tech for CVS. He was the Mountville Borough Council President for many years. He was also an avid sports fan; his favorite teams were the Boston Celtics and Miami Dolphins.
A Funeral Service in celebration of Paul's life will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 10:00AM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., of East York with Rev. Peter I. Hahn, Pastor of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Lancaster, officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest next to his mother and father at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York. A mass in his honor will be scheduled at a later date. The family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30AM 10:00AM on Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Paul's memory may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
