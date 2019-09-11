Paul A. Redcay, Jr., 75, of Manheim, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 8, 2019. He was the son of the late Paul A. Sr. and Thelma Burkholder Redcay. Paul was a lifelong truck driver and a member of the Hubley Social Club, Lancaster.
Surviving is a daughter, Gretchen Aument of Quarryville, two grandchildren, and three siblings; Dale Redcay of Florida, Alvin husband of Glenda Redcay and Sandy wife of David Stoltzfus both of Manheim. He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Redcay.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.