Paul A. Payne, 84, of Oxford, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at his home. Born in Pine Grove, he was the son of the late Grady S. and Dora (Latham) Payne. He was married to the late Joanne M. (Hagens) Payne for over 50 years at the time of her passing in 2012.
Paul was a graduate of the former Quarryville High School. He retired from Chrysler Corp. in Newark, DE. In later years, he enjoyed mushroom farming and also worked as a custodian for the Solanco School District. He had been a member of Colerain Baptist Church.
Paul is survived by his 3 children: Mitchell A. Payne of Oxford; Michael P., husband of Donna Payne of Kirkwood; and Melissa L., wife of David Rutt of Lancaster. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 2 sisters, Grace England and Jerry Womeldorf. He was preceded in death by 3 brothers: William, Carl, and Ralph.
Traditional interment will be private in the Union Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.dewalds.com
