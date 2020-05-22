Paul A. Heisey, 74, of Lancaster, and formerly of Manheim Township, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. Born in Clay Township, he was the son of the late David A. Heisey and the late Dorothy I. Hollinger Heisey Nauman. Paul was the loving husband of Deborah A. Lawrence Heisey, and they would have observed their 37th wedding anniversary in June of this year. Paul worked as a custodian for over 33 years for the Warwick School District, and also worked part time at Stauffer's of Kissel Hill.
Surviving in addition to his wife, is a son, David P. husband of Kathy Heisey, of Manheim, two daughters: Brenda Claycomb, of Manheim, Crystal Doll, of Rohrerstown, nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, a brother, and a sister. He was preceded in death by 3 brothers.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
