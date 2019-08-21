Paul A. Ginder, Sr., 68, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. Born Monday, March 5, 1951 in Mount Joy, he was the son of the late Benjamin and Ada (Beiler) Ginder. He was married 42 years to Sherie L. (Higgins) Ginder.
Paul enjoyed working, and was employed as a truck driver for Old Glory Express. He loved trucks and John Deere tractors, but most of all being with his family.
In addition to his wife Sherie, he is survived by three children: Stacy L. Shelley and husband Perry J. of Middletown; Paul A. Ginder, Jr. and wife Shannon S. of Elizabethtown, and Jonathan L. Ginder and wife Kelly L. of Fort Bragg, NC; eight grandchildren: Arla, Jorden, Alexander, Paige, Adrianna, Uriah, Leila and Cameron; six great-grandchildren; two sisters: Naomi Martin (Lee) and Lois Shank (Ed); and four brothers: David Ginder (Nancy), Benjamin Ginder, Samuel Ginder (Deb) and Steven Ginder (Bonnie).
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Faith Outreach Center, 475 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will follow. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.