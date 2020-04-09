Paul A. Flood

Paul Anthony Flood, a longtime resident of Lancaster, PA, died at his home on Thursday, April 2, 2020, following his struggle with depression. Paul will always be remembered for his kindness and integrity, his inquisitive nature, and for his profound love of his family.
Paul was born on March 27, 1946, in Philadelphia, PA. He graduated from Milton Hershey School in 1963, and over the years held a fond connection to the school and to the town of Hershey.
After serving in the Air Force during the Vietnam War, Paul attended Penn State University in State College, receiving a BA in Architecture, "Conferred with Distinction," in 1974. He then served as Community Development Assistant in the Volunteers in Service To America (VISTA) program in Philadelphia. Following his tenure as VISTA volunteer, Paul was employed by the U.S. Department of the Navy Naval Facilities Engineering Command, in Lester, PA, as Architect and then as Project Manager, from 1977 to 2003, when he transferred to Navy Inventory Control in Mechanicsburg. From 2005 until 2020 he was employed by the Commonwealth of PA Department of General Services, most recently as Portfolio Manager.
Paul was preceded in death by his mother, Elsie Moska; father, James Anthony Flood; and his sister, Susan Loeffler. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Erika (Stork) Flood; his son Tim Flood; his son Jesse Flood, daughter-in-law Katie Flood, and grandchildren Maddie and Jack; his sister Marie Guthrie, and brother-in-law Joe Guthrie; his sister Carol Pulcini, and brother-in-law John Pulcini; and his nieces Jennifer Ackley, Jaime Loeffler, Melissa Kostik, and Linda Guthrie; his nephew Jack Ackley and wife Connie Ackley; and nephews Joe and Michael Guthrie.
A Celebration of Paul's life will be planned in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Milton Hershey School Alumni Association's Cancer Care Fund at http://mhsaa.org/cancer-care/; or by mail to 109 McCorkel Road, Hershey, PA 17033.
