Paul A. Burkholder

Paul Arthur Burkholder, 96, passed away in his sleep on November 3, 2022. He was the husband of Rhoda Arlene Burkholder who passed in 2012 and the son of the late John H. and Mary W. Burkholder. Paul grew up on a farm and worked in farming and the carpentry trade in his early adult years. He was employed by The Packaging Corporation of America from November 1959 until his retirement in February of 1992. He enjoyed hunting and was a member of Twin Pines Hunting Camp in Clinton Co. He had the privilege of hunting in Wyoming (mule deer and antelope) and Canada (black bear). He worshiped at Speedwell Heights Brethren in Christ Church.
He is survived by daughters, Linda Koser wife of Kenneth and June Achenbach wife of John "Sid," both of Ephrata, six grandchildren: Wesley Koser, Joanna Philpot, Melanie Byers, Jessica Strohm, Neil Koser, and Alison Patteson and seven great-grandchildren: Bradley and Katlyn Heck, Justin, Avery, Aidan, and Kam Koser and Winston Philpot, in addition to brother, Glenn husband of Phoebe of Washington Boro; a sister, Jean E. Alvisi of Stevens; and sister-in-law, Lois Burkholder of Washington Boro. Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Irwin W., J. Clyde, Ezra W., Raymond W. and two sisters, Doris E., and Ruth N. Breneman.
The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Keystone Villa, Ephrata Manor and Hospice and Community Care for the special care he received during the last years of his life.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Paul's Funeral Service at Speedwell Heights Brethren In Christ Church, 413 West Brubaker Valley Road, Lititz on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the church on Wednesday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Paul's memory to Speedwell Heights Brethren In Christ Church, 413 West Brubaker Valley Road, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com