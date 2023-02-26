Patty Anne Mentzer, 67, of Lancaster, passed away after a long battle with cancer on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Marlene (Brooks) Amico and the late Francis Mattern. She was married to her beloved husband Donald Mentzer for over 35 years.
Patty was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. She worked for many years in the payroll and accounting department for Alcoa, now known as Arconic, and retired in 2018. Patty will be affectionately remembered for being an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan. She also loved listening to music and dancing. She did many puzzles with her great-granddaughter and loved spending time with her family. She was such a strong woman, and an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
In addition to Don, Patty is survived by 4 children: Pamela Rosser (Steve), Eric Fenstermaker (Doreen), Joshua Fenstermaker (Janily), and Wendi Simet (John); 7 grandchildren: Cody, Soraya, Tanner, Cole, Ashlynn, Kaitlynn, and Aiden; great-granddaughter Aubree, and sister Michelle Stanley. She was preceded in death by her father Francis, sister Linda Hosking, and brother David Mattern.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Patty's name to American Cancer Society, 1818 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.