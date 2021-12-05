Patti M. Lehman, 66, of Conestoga, PA passed away on December 2, 2021. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Betty (Gunning) and Jere H. Glick. She was the loving wife of Harry D. Lehman III.
Patti was an avid sports fan and had a passion for Penn State and the Phillies. She loved flower gardening and going to the gym. In keeping with Patti’s loving and humble spirit, it was her final wish to be an organ donor for the benefit of others.
In addition to her husband, Harry, Patti is survived by her daughter, Angela Winters of Lititz; sister Debra (Alan) Rothermel of Lititz, brother Jere (Cindy) Glick, of Allentown; one uncle, Terry (Jo) Glick of Lititz; a host of nieces and nephews; and her faithful cat Lizzie.
Family will receive friends from 1 PM-2 PM, Friday December 10, 2021, at Charles F. Snyder, Jr Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A celebration of Patti’s life will follow at 2 PM. Interment for Patti will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Patti’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society by visiting https://donate3.cancer.org/ To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: