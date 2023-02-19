Patti Jo "P.J." Greiner, 63, of Manheim, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Shirley E. Groff Rittenhouse and the late Franklin D. Rittenhouse, Sr. She was the loving wife of Ron L. Greiner for 44 years. P.J. was the owner and operator of the former Encore Styling Salon, Manheim. She was a partner of LCBC Church, Manheim. P.J. enjoyed spending her time co-leading Celebrate Recovery with Ron, working with the homeless and had previously helped lead Carpenters Calling mission team on various mission trips. She also enjoyed writing, reading, playing guitar, and singing. In her earlier years she was a part of a gospel singing group named "Harmony."
Surviving in addition to her mother, Shirley, and husband, Ron, are two children: Amber Greiner, Adam husband of Emily Greiner, four grandchildren: Blake Reber, Isabella Reber, Abriella, and Carson Greiner, and a brother, Franklin D. Rittenhouse, Jr. She was preceded in death by her brother, Joel Rittenhouse.
Family and friends are invited to attend P.J.'s Celebration of Life Service at LCBC Church, 2392 Mount Joy Road, Manheim, on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM. (Please use Auditorium South Entrance.) There will be a time of gathering with the family immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in P.J.'s memory to Water Street Mission, 210 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 or LCBC (in memo: Celebrate Recovery), 2392 Mount Joy Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com