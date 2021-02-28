Patsy Wolf Hess, 88, of Lititz, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at home. Born in Akron, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Z. and Leona (Brown) Wolf. Patsy shared 67 years of marriage with John E. Hess who passed away in 2019. Together they farmed the family farm near Lititz until 2003.
Patsy was a graduate of Ephrata High School's class of 1950, a member of Neffsville Mennonite Church, and a bus driver for Warwick School District for 24 years. She enjoyed reading, walking, sports, especially basketball, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Patsy is survived by 5 children, Dennis, husband of Darlene (Ginder) Hess of Lititz, Douglas, husband of Christine (Pinto) Hess of Stevens, Judy, wife of Randall Garber of Akron, Bev, wife of Roger Landis of Lancaster, Barbara, wife of Neil Weidman of Lititz; 21 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren and two brothers, Jay Wolf of Elizabethtown and George, husband of Phyllis (Garman) Wolf of Akron.
In addition to her husband and parents, Patsy was preceded in death by a son, J. Dean Hess; a daughter, Lucille Stauffer; brothers, Orie Wolf, Jesse Wolf, and Vern Wolf and a sister, Nancy Miller.
Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
If desired, memorial contributions in Patsy's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.
