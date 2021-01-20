Patsy Lee (Knepp) Simonetti, 92, of Ruth Ridge Dr., Lancaster, passed away peacefully at home and went to be with her Lord on January 15, 2021.
Born Jan. 9, 1929, in Lewistown, she was the daughter of the late Luther O. and Harriet (Lenhart) Knepp. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Cyril S. Simonetti, and beloved son, Michael S. Simonetti.
Patsy married the love of her life in March of 1947 and dedicated her time to raising their three children. She is survived by: her son, Stephen L. Simonetti, and daughter, Andrea L. Haus (Daniel), all of Lancaster; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Mt. Rock Cemetery, Oakland Ave., Lewistown, with Pastor Audrey Finkbiner officiating.
Heller-Hoenstine Funeral Homes, Woodlawn, Lewistown, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Patsy's memory may be made to: Hospice of Central PA, Development Dept., 1320 Linglestown Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17110.
