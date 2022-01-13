Patsy K. Harsh, 90, entered her heavenly home on January 8, 2022, at her home in New Providence. Patsy was born on July 11, 1931, in Manheim, PA to Leo and Mae Young. She was the second of five children. She graduated high school in 1949 from Manheim Central High School.
A devoted wife and mother, Patsy enjoyed the many roles she filled as a homemaker. She valued the time she spent with her family and friends.
Patsy enjoyed a variety of hobbies and was gifted with many talents. She was an avid stamp and doll collector, she enjoyed (scherenschnitte) German papercutting, needlepoint and painting. She loved playing the piano. She was also a master cake decorator. She loved traveling and new adventures.
She was a member of the Clearfield United Methodist Church where she played the organ, the piano and she taught Sunday school. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society, Glamour Girls and T.O.P.S
Patsy is survived by her children, Harold Gene (Brenda) Harsh of Lancaster, David (Debbie) Harsh of Winter Haven, FL, Scott (Eileen) Harsh of Elizabethtown, Bonnie (Jim) Menge of Palmetto, Fl., Jeff (Pam) of New Providence; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Larry (Janice) Young, Sydney (Sandy) Young; and a sister Betsy Vafias.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry William Harsh and a brother Rodney Young.
The Harsh family will receive friends on January 22 from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM at Clearfield United Methodist Church, 1238 Rawlinsville Road, New Providence, PA., followed by a memorial service @ 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Next Gen Senior Center, 184 S. Lime St., Quarryville, PA. reynoldsandshivery.com