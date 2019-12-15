Patsy Jean Seifried, 90, of Columbia passed away on December 12th, 2019. She was born in Columbia to the late Clarence F. and Olive Snavely Gerfin and was a longtime resident of this area. Patsy was a graduate of Columbia High School with the Class of 1947 and was an active alumnus. She attended the Mt. Sinai School of Nursing in Philadelphia and worked for many years at the former Columbia Hospital before transitioning to Lancaster General Hospital and working with the Trinity House before her retirement. Patsy was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, an active member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, and a volunteer for the Columbia Visitors Center. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting, and loved to travel and vacation in Florida. Patsy was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who treasured spending time with her family.
Patsy leaves behind her children, Patricia, wife of Mark Fischer of Columbia, Lisa, wife of Rick Manley of Lancaster, Rich, husband of Tammy Seifried of Landisville; seven grandchildren, Travis, Marcus, Kristi, Nicole, Jesse, Niki, and Ian; four great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Richard K. Seifried in 1991.
Services for Patsy will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 23 S. 6th St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. until service time. She will be laid to rest with her late husband at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on Thursday, December 19th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.
