Patsy Jane "Pat" Wentzel, 80, of Mount Joy, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Marietta, she was the daughter of the late Huston Rogers and Rosie M. Blymier Peters. Pat was the wife of John Paul Wentzel, Sr. with whom she celebrated 45 years marriage.
Also surviving are four children, Rosie Wilder, Terry Simonton, Steven Simonton, and Pattie Wohlgemuth; four step-children, John Wentze,l Jr., William Wentzel, Steve Wentzel, and Jeff Wentzel; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral service honoring Pat's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc, 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at Highspire Cemetery. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
