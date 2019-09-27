Patsy Ann Youtz, 70, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in her home. She was the wife of Robert L. Youtz. She was born in Lancaster on September 28, 1948, a daughter of the late Henry A. and Esther Boyer Bender.
Patsy was a retired employee of K-Mart with 38 years of service. Patsy enjoyed spending time with her family, making apple dumplings, baking cookies and making new recipes.
Surviving in addition to her husband is a son, Barry Diem, Jr. of Lancaster; granddaughters, Cassandra Diem and Sierra Diem of both of Lancaster; sisters, Alice Flicker and husband Richard of Indiana; Betty Boyer of Manheim; Ruth Aurick of Leola; Mary L. Smith of Manheim.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11 am in Clauser Funeral Home, 116 N. Carpenter St., Schaefferstown, PA, with a viewing beginning on Monday at 10 am. Interment will be made in Schaefferstown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital, Prayer Shawl Ministry Team, 169 Martin Ave., Ephrata, PA 17522.