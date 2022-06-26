Patsy Ann (Lewis) Bernhardt, 86, of Lancaster, passed away at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy on Thursday, June 16, 2022. She was the loving wife of the late Carl Leo Bernhardt, who passed in December of 2021.
Born and raised in Lancaster, Patsy was the daughter of the late Raymond and Amy Marie (Longenecker) Lewis. She attended East Lampeter High School. She was heavily involved at Sacred Heart Parish, where she oversaw the Parish Bazaar for many years and was named Woman of the Year. She worked 3rd shift at RCA/Burle Industries for 40+ years until her retirement. Patsy was an avid Jimmy Buffett fan and her favorite song of his was "A Pirate Looks at 40". She enjoyed gardening, loved all flowers, and trips to the beach. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Patsy is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Marie Bernhardt Porta and her companion Curt Hilton; her sons Patrick Bernhardt and his wife Julia Russell Bernhardt, and Christopher Bernhardt and his wife Minda Denlinger Bernhardt; her grandchildren Zachary and Megan; her sister Peggy Brackbill and her husband Paul and their children Steve and Sherri; sister-in-law Harriet Eschelman and her children Andy and Jenny Lewis; and her brother-in-law Regis Bernhardt and his wife Betsey and their children Greg and Julie. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Dallas Lewis.
A Visitation will be held at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, 175543 on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 from 6:00-8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 558 W. Walnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Thursday, June 30 at 11:00 AM. Friends will be received at the church one hour prior, at 10:00 AM. Committal will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Water Street Rescue Mission at www.wsm.org or 210 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to Hospice & Community Care at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org or 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.
