Patsy A. Shenberger, 86, of Manheim, died peacefully, Saturday, September 5, 2020 at her residence. She was the widow of the late Jack R. Shenberger who died in 2000. Born in Rapho Twp., she was the daughter of the late Wayne and Margaret (Fink) Habecker. Patsy was a title clerk and notary at the Manheim Auto Auction for 61 years before retiring in 2018. She was a graduate of Manheim High School, class of 1952. Patsy attended St. Paul Lutheran Church, Lititz. Patsy enjoyed travel with her family to various destinations, Bingo, sewing, reading, and visiting the casinos.
Surviving are four children, Steve A. husband of Geraldine Shenberger, Manheim, Gina M. Myers, Lititz, Kirk D. husband of Joyce Shenberger, Lebanon, Lisa Shenberger, Leola; three grandchildren, Misty Shenberger, Christian Shenberger, Ethan Myers; a great-granddaughter Gabriana Parker; and two sisters, Jane wife of Mike Evans, Myerstown, and Pam Rohrer, Manheim.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service from the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Thursday September 10, 2020 at 3:00 PM. Interment will be in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. There will be a time of viewing and visitation on Thursday at the funeral home from 2:00 PM until the time of the service. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »