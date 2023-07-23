Patsy A. Rohrer, 85, of Quarryville, passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023 while under the care of Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. She was the loving wife of the late Donald M. Rohrer, sharing 43 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 2010.
Born in Kirkwood, she was the daughter of the late Lester C. and Annabelle (Rineer) Farmer.
Patsy was a graduate of Solanco High School, class of 1955. She began her career working as a legal secretary at Armstrong World Industries and then became a homemaker to raise her family. She re-entered the workforce working for several law firms, and lastly, William Campbell before retiring in 2001.
Known for being a friendly person with warm greetings to those she met, Patsy's gifts were kindness and drawing people together. She enjoyed regular gatherings of her loyal group of Armstrong "girls", going for Sunday drives with Don to get breakfast, and going out to lunch when she was with friends and family. For recreation, Patsy liked to travel with Don and they extensively traveled the United States. She was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan. Patsy was a life member of Memorial United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School for many years and most recently was instrumental in bringing Communion services to MUMC members residing at QPRC. She loved being a grandmother, she adored her grandchildren, and her family was of utmost importance to her.
She is survived by her daughters, Wendy Albright, wife of Andrew, of Quarryville, and Marsha Geller, fiance of Dennis Fuller, of Narvon; grandchildren, Shane Geller, Tierney Geller, Ryan Walton, and Joshua (Alex) Walton; a brother, Lester Farmer, Jr., husband of Nancy, of Wyomissing; a sister, Pearl Koch, of Quarryville; sisters-in-law, Ruthanne Rohrer, of Quarryville, and Jeanne Helmers, of Spring City. In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Jo Farmer.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Memorial United Methodist Church, 101 South Hess Street, Quarryville, PA 17566 with Pastor Blake Deibler officiating. There will be a time to greet the family following the service.
Interment in Quarryville Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Patsy's memory to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125, or to the Kinsman Fund of Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community, 625 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, PA 17566 (please make checks payable to "QPRC" and write "Kinsman Fund" on the memo line).
Patsy's family wishes to express their thanks for the loving care provided to her by the staffs of Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community and Hospice and Community Care.
