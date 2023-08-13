Patsy A. Rohrer, 85, of Quarryville, passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023 while under the care of Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. She was the loving wife of the late Donald M. Rohrer, sharing 43 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 2010.
SERVICE REMINDER: A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Memorial United Methodist Church, 101 South Hess Street, Quarryville, PA 17566 with Pastor Blake Deibler officiating. There will be a time to greet the family following the service.
