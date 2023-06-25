Patsy A. Huber, 89, of Lancaster, passed away on June 20, 2023, with her loving family by her side. She was born April 20, 1934, in Lancaster to Franklin T. and Anna Mary Graham. On September 27, 1952, she married the man that would be by her side until the very end, William W. "Red" Huber.
She was a doting and loving mother and grandmother, and dedicated herself to her family, especially raising her children and grandchildren. Her family fondly remembers her amazing recipes and will miss her cookies.
Her love will live on in her husband of 71 years; daughters, Kathleen Keenen of Lancaster, Joyce, wife of Al Westbrook of Holtwood, Linda, wife of David Chalfant of Millersville, and Donna, wife of Pat Chalfant of Lancaster; 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, who affectionately called her "Maw Maw". She was preceded in passing by her siblings, Richard Graham and Jacqueline Fay, as well as a son-in-law, George Keenen.
Friends will be received on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602 from 10 11 AM with a funeral service to follow. The burial will take place in Riverview Burial Park, Lancaster. Memorial contributions in Patsy's name may be made to Grane Hospice Care, granehospice.com/donate/
