Patsy A. Burkett, 90, of Elizabethtown, was called Home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday July 30, 2023. Born April 5, 1933, in Steelton, she was the daughter of the late Dushan and Sophia (Boris) Jorich. She was married to the late George H. Burkett for over 65 years.
After graduating high school, she devoted her life as a wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time at the mountains, swimming in the pool, and spending time with her family and cats. Pasty was known for her sense of humor and kindness.
She is survived by her children: Daniel Burkett, Mark Burkett (Joanne), and Jonathan Burkett (Roxanne); grandchildren: Jason, Brittany, Kyle, and Morgan; and six great-grandchildren. Patsy was preceded in death by her loving husband, George H. Burkett, her son, George Burkett, and her grandson, Thomas.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 12, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM with a luncheon to follow, at Word of Life Chapel, 139 Wickersham Road, Bainbridge, PA 17502. Graveside services will be private per family request.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Patsy's memory to Global Outreach at Word of Life Chapel, 139 Wickersham Road, Bainbridge, PA 17502.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.finkenbinderfamily.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home.