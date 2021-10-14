Patrick W. Quinn, 44, of Lancaster passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 11, 2021 following a brief illness of Pancreatic cancer. Born in Naperville, IL, he was the son of the late Lawrence P. and Donna J. Davis Quinn who died in April of this year. He was the loving companion of Heather Alleman. Patrick devoted his life working for Quinn Construction.
Surviving in addition to his companion are three sisters: Colleen Quinn of Lancaster, Emily wife of Tom Henderson of Elizabethtown and Laureen Quinn of Colorado. He was preceded in death by two brothers: Peter B. and Adam J. Quinn.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Patrick and Donna’s Graveside Service at Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, 746 Lebanon Road, Manheim on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 11:30 AM followed by food and fellowship at Long’s Park at 2:00 PM. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
