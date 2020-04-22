Patrick V. Wippel

Patrick Wippel, of Lancaster, died at LGH Sunday, April 20, 2020 at the age of 88 of natural causes not related to COVID-19.
Pat retired as VP from the Society of the Charter Property and Casualty Underwriters in 1997 after 14 years; his service also included 12 years serving as Risk Manager for the CPCU. He first entered the industry in 1953 as an agent for Farm Bureau in southern Ohio. He spent time with various other agencies, including more than two decades at Prudential as an agent and division manager. He received his CLU in 1966, CPCU in 1980, ChFC in 1983, MSM in 1988, and AM in 1991. Pat served as a chapter officer in LIMRA and the Society of CLU and ChFC (now the Society of Financial Service Professionals). He gave motivational speeches to many insurance association groups and served a three-year term on the board of governors for the Society of the CPCU.
Patrick and his wife Mary are long time members of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church where he and his wife were active in their local parish over the past several decades, including a deep commitment to the marriage preparation program Engaged Encounter, Pre-Cana Counselors and mentoring program. Pat was also a 3rd Degree Knight of Columbus St. Leo the Great Parish. Pat and Mary celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary on April 7th.
Pat's hobbies included collecting and restoring antique farm equipment for their farm in southern York County, and often assisting neighboring Amish farmers with needed work.
Pat was born on December 11, 1931 in Parkersburg, West Virginia to the late Joseph E. Wippel and Mary J. (Andrews) Wippel. He grew up in southern Ohio. Pat attended St. John Vianney Seminary in Bloomingdale Ohio for five years. He later served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserves for more than a decade obtaining the rank of Staff Sergeant.
He is survived by his wife, Mary, brother, Msgr. John Wippel, of Chevy Chase, MD, son, Francis (Karen) Wippel, of Inman, SC, daughter, Rita Schmidt (Gary), of Cincinnatus, NY, daughter, Kathie Wippel of Lancaster, PA, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Wippel.
He will be laid to rest at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, PA on Friday, April 24, 2020.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Leo the Great Parish after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. All will be invited to Patrick's Mass. Memorial contributions in Pat's memory, may be made to St. Leo the Great Parochial School 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601.
