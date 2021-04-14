Patrick V. Wippel April 20, 2020

Patrick V. Wippel, of Lancaster, died on April 20, 2020 at the age of 88 of natural causes not related to COVID-19.
All are welcome to a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, April 17th, 2021 at 11 AM at St. Leo The Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601 with The Rev. Peter I. Hahn as Celebrant. The family will receive friends at the church from 10-11 AM prior to Mass.
