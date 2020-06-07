Patrick Stone, Sr. passed at 87 years old on June 2, 2020. He was the son of the late Fredrick and Alice Mae Stone who named him Patrick because he was born on St. Patrick's Day.
Surviving Pat is his son, Patrick Stone, Jr. of Florida; step-children: Joe Bailey husband of Suesan of Conestoga, PA and Melodie Eck wife of Gene of Wrightsville, PA, and Donna Sharp wife of Kevin of Marietta, PA; 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; and his siblings Cletus Stone, Fredrick Stone and Hilda Kaufman. In addition to his parents, Pat was preceded in death by his longtime companion Ruth Bailey.
Pat was in the United States Navy 2nd Class Damage Controlman. His last job was as a skilled machinist with Thomson 60 Case.
Pat was very athletic and an avid baseball player. As a pitcher, he was very proud to talk about it. He played for Hartman's as baseball was his life passion. He was a starting pitcher for many teams from his youth to his adulthood. Pat played for local and travel leagues for the Lancaster County Area. Pat's pitching skills brought so much intimidation to the other teams and his pitching abilities were well known throughout the whole baseball community; which made the games that much more competitive.
Pat loved to dance, loved life, and loved his family.
A graveside service for Pat will be held on Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. If attending please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville
