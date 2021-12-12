Patrick Shawn Patterson

Patrick Shawn Patterson of Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania passed away on Thursday morning, December 9, 2021 at Thomas Jefferson Hospital. He was 49 years old.

Born in Wilmington, Delaware, he was the son of the late Patricia Gayle Patterson and stepson of the late Gene Derrickson. He was the beloved husband of Shellee Swank Patterson; father of Jordan Patterson, Sidnee Gullion and Joshua Matthews; grandfather of Elijah Gullion and Myles Gullion; brother of Sue Hanna, Carol Derrickson and Chris Derrickson.

A viewing will be from 10:00AM until 12:00PM with a funeral service at 12:00PM on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the LONGWOOD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION of MATTHEW GENEREUX, 913 East Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square.  Burial will be private.

