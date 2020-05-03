Patrick "PJ" McDonald, 49, of Mountville, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care. He was the life partner of 20 years to Melissa Newcomer, with whom he resided. Born in Washington Boro, he was the son of Patrick J. McDonald, husband of Melody McDonald, and Mary Josephine Budesheim McDonald.
A press operator, he was last employed at the NMG Corp. and was previously employed by NCS Pearson Corp. A member of the Washington Boro Church of God, PJ enjoyed cooking, gardening, and bike riding. Most of all he enjoyed hanging out with his kids and getting in trouble with his friends, drinking Budweiser.
He is survived by Melissa and his parents as well as his children, Tyler McDonald; Marikate Aulisio; Luci McDonald; Daphne McDonald; sisters, Lorie, wife of Greg Goodman; Brienna, wife of Jeff Root, and paternal grandmother, Helen McDonald, as well as 6 nieces and nephews.
Due to the current health restrictions, a celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. If desired, contributions in PJ's memory may be made to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute @ www.lancastergeneralhealth.org or to Hospice and Community Care @ www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org.
