Patrick "Pat" Wolpert, 64, of Mesa, Arizona, formerly Manheim, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday July 18, 2020, surrounded by family.
Patrick was born in Columbia, PA and was the son of the late Joseph Wolpert and Frances (Bennett) Wolpert. He was the loving husband of Doris (Gerlach) Wolpert for 42 years. Surviving in addition to his wife are daughters: Ashley, wife of Chad Durniak, Brittney, wife of Michael Kreider and granddaughters Alexandria and Addison Durniak and Emma Kreider.
After graduating from Columbia High School and Lancaster County Career and Technology in '74, with an electrical trades background, he began a long career as an industrial electrician. Pat was passionate about his work and graduated from Thaddeus Stevens College. Pat had a love for learning and teaching and went on to teach courses at Thaddeus Stevens and Gateway Community College, AZ. After moving to Mesa, AZ in June 2017, he joined the electrical staff at Arizona State University, where he was awarded employee of the year for 2019.
Besides his work, Pat was fascinated with astronomy and could be found looking through his telescope. Pat always had a joke to tell and was known for his famous paper bag trick. Pat will be remembered for his sense of humor, expertise as an electrician, his servant's heart toward others and his love for family and friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Pat's Celebration of Life Service, at Dove Westgate Church, 1755 West Main Street, Ephrata on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 6:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family immediately following the service.
