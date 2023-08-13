Patrick (Pat) Patterson, 76, of West Lampeter Township, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023. He was the beloved husband of Barbara (Risk) Patterson, with whom he shared 43 years of marriage.
SERVICE REMIN-DER: A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Quarryville Cemetery, located at the corner of Robert Fulton Highway and Park Avenue, Quarryville, PA 17566. Following the service, family and friends are invited to the Patterson home for a time of visitation and fellowship.
To leave an online condolence, please visit:
A living tribute »