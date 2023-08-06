Patrick (Pat) Patterson, 76, of West Lampeter Township, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023. He was the beloved husband of Barbara (Risk) Patterson, with whom he shared 43 years of marriage.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Elmer and Helen (Axe) Patterson. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a brother, Shawn Patterson, husband of Lori, of Ephrata; his children, Gabriel Patterson, of Coatesville, Samantha Wise, wife of Dennis, of Millersville, and Zachary Patterson, husband of Ashley, of Coatesville; and grandchildren, Jason Patterson, Rhys Wise, Veralynn Wise, and Everly Patterson.
Pat was a graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School, class of 1964. He was employed by Armstrong Lancaster Floor Plant, as a maintenance supervisor, retiring with 37 years of service.
Pat had a passion for horses. In 1969 he began training and racing harness horses later to transition into breeding of horses for harness racing. A lover of animals, Pat enjoyed having many dogs, ducks, and chickens. He had a love for coaching kids and made time to coach baseball, softball, and volleyball. For leisure, Pat collected stamps, vinyl records, and cast-iron toys.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Quarryville Cemetery, located at the corner of Robert Fulton Highway and Park Avenue, Quarryville, PA 17566. Following the service, family and friends are invited to the Patterson home for a time of visitation and fellowship. Interment will take place in Quarryville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Pat's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital online at www.stjude.org.
