Patrick "Pat" L. Patterson, 78, of Lancaster passed away suddenly at his home November 29, 2022. He was born to the late George and Elmira Patterson in Baltimore MD. He spent his career as a therapist specializing in addiction and was involved in recovery groups for many years. He touched many and changed countless lives with his work.
Pat enjoyed cooking, especially for his family, and gardening. He also liked the oldies and doo-wop music. Pat was an avid birder, a hobby he picked up from his grandfather, he loved to feed and care for birds. He proudly served his country as a member of the Air Force and was very patriotic. Pat was a loving husband, father and grandfather, who was also there for those he loved and cared for. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Patterson of Lancaster; his children, Shaun L. Patterson of Lancaster, Ryan A. Patterson of Lancaster, Patrick Patterson (Michelle) of Tomball, TX and Patsy Harper of Windham CT; his brother Raymond Patterson (Sharon) of Baltimore; and 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pat's memory to the Tunnels 2 Towers Foundation at t2t.org/donate; or St. Jude's Children's hospital at stjude.org/donate. To leave an online condolence, kindly visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com