Patrick N. Hill, 74, of Manheim Township, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. He was born in Jamaica, Queens, and raised in Levittown, NY, son of the late Donald and Elizabeth V. (Dyckman) Hill. He enjoyed 44 years of marriage to his "Maggie May", Marguerite A. (Cianci) Hill.
After playing football for and graduating from Division Avenue High School in Levittown, Pat was drafted into the US Army. He served in Vietnam as a SP/4(T) machine gunner for Tropic Lightening Unit with the 1st Army, Company A, 4th Battalion (M), 54th Infantry.
Pat then attended Eastern Michigan University as an art major on a football scholarship until an injury ended his college career. He worked as a purchasing agent, quality control inspector and supervisor for C & D Technologies in Leola. Pat later worked for the PA State Liquor Control Board and lastly part-time at the Manheim Township Compost Site.
Most importantly Pat loved his family and friends. He was a good loyal guy, who was chronically punctual. Pat was a gifted artist who documented his friends and family in caricatures, punctuated with his always colorful sense of humor. He loved the game of golf, with memberships at Four Seasons and Overlook.
In addition to his Maggie May, Pat is survived by his son Scott and wife Carrie, his daughter Holly, John Drey, who he always considered his son-in-law; three granddaughters, Abigail and fiancé Dylan, Emma and Isabella; three siblings, Laura, Paul and Mary; and a niece and many nephews. Pat was predeceased by his siblings Michael and Jan.
Pat's family offers a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute and Hospice & Community Care, Veterans Administration nurse Cassandra, and their wonderful friends and neighbors for their support and care.
A graveside service with Military Honors accorded will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in the Spring of 2020. Please omit flowers. Kindly consider a contribution in Pat's memory to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or to Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
To send online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com