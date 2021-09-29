Patrick K. Sullivan, 72, of Lancaster PA, passed away at home, with his loving family by his side, on September 24, 2021. Born in Binghamton, NY, Patrick was the son of Leo J. and Mary (Kelly) Sullivan. He was predeceased by his sister, Joan Leith.
Pat was happiest when surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren. The whole family took yearly trips to Rehoboth Beach, DE and Disney World.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Connie Logan Sullivan; his three children, sons Christopher, husband of Carrie, Lititz; Michael, husband of Murphy, Orlando, FL, and daughter, Karen Sullivan, Lancaster, PA. Patrick's adoring grandchildren by age are Jayden, Gillian, Logan, Kira, and Kylie. Pat also has a sister Rosemary wife of Fred Farrell of Hallstead, PA.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Condolences may be forwarded at:
