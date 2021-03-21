Patrick James Fasano (Pat), a man who dedicated his life to showing his love of nature through activism and art, died on February 26, 2021. He was 67 years old. He was the husband of Maribeth Salvati Fasano, with whom he shared 45 years of marriage. Born 1953 in New Brunswick, NJ, he was the son of the late Carmelo G. Fasano and the late Frieda Minore Fasano.
Pat earned his Forestry and Wildlife Biology degree from West Virginia University. He went on to work at Skytop Lodge in Canadensis, PA as the Resident Naturalist and Forester.
In 1989, Pat became the Watershed Superintendent for the Chester Water Authority (CWA) plant in Nottingham, PA and quickly began rebuilding grassroots support for preserving and protecting the natural and historic resources of the Octoraro. He also was responsible for reinvigorating the Octoraro Watershed Association and served on the board of directors for nearly 30 years as the recording secretary, writing grants to fund outreach and stream improvement.
Pat worked for the CWA until 1998 when he opened his own business, Comprehensive Land Services, a holistic land management company integrating forestry, open space, wildlife, and agricultural management. His clients included private landowners, land trusts, municipalities, utility companies, and large corporations.
One of Pat's most lasting legacies was his outreach to the Amish community. With farmer Henry Beiler as a liaison, he visited countless farms, learning about their concerns and working to encourage best farm management practices. He spoke about the program to other groups who wished to replicate its success, including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
He was an artist, photographer, fisherman, and wood carver. Also a gifted musician, Pat found great joy in getting together with friends in Maryland to play music.
In addition to his wife, Pat is survived by his daughter, Angela Norman and her husband, Richard (Rick) of Manassas, VA; two grandsons, who lovingly referred to him as "Fuzz," Everson and Stellan Norman; his aunt, Grace Adamski and her husband, Andy; many cousins as well as many friends.
A celebration of Pat's life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Nottingham County Park, 150 Park Road, Nottingham, PA 19362.
In lieu of flowers, Pat's family kindly requests that donations be made to any organization that seeks to preserve and protect the environment.