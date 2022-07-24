Patrick J. "Pat" "Fletch" Fletcher, Sr., 76, of New Holland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.
He was born in Gouverneur, New York to the late Albert A. and Lucy J. (Conley) Fletcher and was the husband of Denise (Stoeckle) Fletcher with whom he shared 47 years of marriage.
Patrick was proud to have served his country as a member of the U.S. Army where he was deployed during the Vietnam War. He received many medals including a Purple Heart for his sacrifice while in the line of duty. He also served in the United States Army Reserve.
He was a member of the American Legion, Honey Brook, and lifetime member of East Brandywine Fire Dept. He was an avid camper, enjoyed fishing and reading novels, especially true crimes. He enjoyed making people laugh with his great sense of humor and loved spending time with his family. He never encountered a stranger, just a friend he hadn't yet met.
In addition to his wife, Patrick is survived by one son, Patrick J. Fletcher, Jr., husband of Christine of New Holland, and one daughter, Heather D. Fletcher of Stevens; 6 grandchildren, Nolan, Ethan, Elena, Evan, Ella, and Erik; 4 brothers and 3 sisters.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 3 older brothers.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Patrick's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.