Patrick J. Andrews, 72, of Columbia passed away on March 6th, 2022. He was born in Columbia to the late Arling and Helen Brock Andrews and was a lifelong resident of this area. Patrick attended Penn Manor High School and worked for forty-two years at U.S. Aluminum and then Beck Aluminum before his retirement. He enjoyed boating and was a life time member of the Marietta Boat Club. He also enjoyed working on cars, tending to his yard, and gardening. Patrick loved his family and will be missed for his endearing sense of humor.
Patrick leaves behind his wife of forty-eight years Rhoda Andrews of Columbia; four children, Butch, husband of Leah West Mann of Marietta, Tim Mann, fianc of Christine Reyes of Columbia, Lori, wife of Michael Sprenkle of York, Ron, husband of Kelley Andrews of Mountville; twelve grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; four siblings, Darlene, wife of Bob Oatman of Columbia, George Andrews of York, Ruth Andres of Columbia, Kathy Andres of Columbia; his canine companion Abby. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Tammy Andrews and nine siblings, Bob, Chuck, Mike, Ed, Leroy, Ron, Raymond, Joe, and Don.
A celebration of Patrick's life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 12th, 2022 at Kinderhook Evangelical Congregational Church, 560 Kinderhook Rd., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604 or the American Diabetes Association, Eastern Pennsylvania & Delaware, 150 Monument Rd. # 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville