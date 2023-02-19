Patrick E. Parks, 83, of Lititz, entered eternal rest on February 8, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Lester and Margaret (Burke) Parks. In December he celebrated his 65th wedding anniversary with his "Honey", Virginia Parks.
Patrick was a quiet person that dedicated his life to his family. He was the family videographer; always behind the lens recording and capturing their memories together. He had a passion for learning all things, especially American history. He was a wealth of knowledge and would often be referred to as "Google before Goggle". Patrick was an avid pool player and enjoyed the women's circuit. He shared his hobbies with his family, everything from fishing at the Delaware Bay to frequenting the National Parks.
He was a dedicated employee of Federal Mogul for over 33 years and was a proud Marine Corps veteran.
He will be missed by his devoted wife Virginia; their children, Lynne Strum of Hampton, VA, Patrick E. "Chip" Parks, Jr., husband of Wanda of Lancaster, and Shelley, wife of John Banta of Bozeman, MT; grandchildren, Heather Strum, Eric Strum, Lauren Eusner, Chelsea Parks and Zo Banta; great-grandchildren, Travis, Sara, Elizabeth, Hazel, and Maris; and a sister, Carol Graf. He was preceded in passing by his parents and a son-in-law, W. Neil Strum.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, hospiceandcommunitycare.org
