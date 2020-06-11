Patrick Cauler, 73, of Lancaster, died Monday, June 8, 2020 surrounded by his family at home. He was the son of the late William L. and Anna Steckler Cauler, Sr. and was married to Judith A. Brackbill Cauler for 54 years.
A 1965 graduate of Penn Manor High School, Pat worked for over 40 years in inventory control at Armstrong World Industries at the Flooring Plant.
A community minded person, Pat was an active member at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church where he served as treasurer and on the property committee. He was a coach of the Young American Bowling Alliance, a member of the Susquehanna Sportsman Club as he was an avid hunter, playing on the church's softball league, and bowling in many leagues. He was an EMT for the Providence Township Ambulance Assoc. and a volunteer of LOVE INC., he was a kind person to drive people to doctor appointments.
In addition to his wife, he will be missed by his daughters; Michelle Cauler, and Melissa A. Cauler, both of Exton, PA, sisters; Anna Sellers, Lancaster, Mary Sage, Pequea, Jane Wissler (Chester), Holtwood, Ruth Neff (Roy), Pequea, Louise Stevens (Gary), and Carolyn Best (Rodney), both from Willow Street, and a brother, William L. Cauler III (Cora), Lancaster, a beloved grandson, Derek R. Henry, Exton and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by five siblings; James, Edward, and Thomas Cauler, Sr., Barbara Arnold and Emma Bussell.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 3131 Columbia Avenue, Lancaster, PA.
