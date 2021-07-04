Patrick Campbell Donnelly, 77, of Denver, passed away peacefully, Sunday, June 20, 2021 at the Trauma Neuro Unit at LGH Penn Medicine.
On July 1, 1943, he was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, to the late Frank and Belle (Campbell) Donnelly.
Patrick graduated from Cheyenne Mt. High School, Colorado Springs, Colorado. He attended Algonquin College in Ottawa (formerly Eastern Ontario Institute of Technology), and with that knowledge became a machinist. He graduated with honors from the University of Toronto, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history. A copy of his thesis sits in the University of Toronto library.
He served two years in the Canadian Navy, which began his lifelong love of sailing.
Patrick spent the first eight years of his life at Patricia Bay, Vancouver Island, British Columbia. His father was a Wing Commander in the RCAF during Patrick's childhood and he lived in almost all of the Canadian Provinces, as well as Germany. Through this life experience, Patrick developed a fascination for arms and armor which evolved into a business, Pat Donnelly Antique Arms.
Patrick immigrated to the US in 1997 and became a Patriot of the United States. He was a voracious reader of history and science fiction. Throughout his life, motorcycles and sailboats were in his possession.
Patrick loved his family. He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Deckman) Donnelly, his children; Robert Patrick Donnelly (Chandra Best) of Odessa, Ontario, Christopher Donnelly (Celyne Aubin) of Ottawa, Ontario, Shannon Donnelly (Adam Murray) of Victoria, British Columbia. He is also survived by his stepson, Darryl Hicks (Meredith Klinger) of Arlington, VA. Granddaughters; Maggie Duggan of Gatineau Quebec and Ava Donnelly of Carleton Place, Ontario.
On Friday, July 30, 2021, a Public Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 2nd Lock Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603.
