Patrick C. "Pat" Baker, 75, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Monday, October 3, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Charles F. and Virginia (Conley) Baker. Pat was the loving husband of Sandra (Burey) Baker, and they would have celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary on October 16th.
Pat graduated from J. P. McCaskey High School in 1965. He was an accomplished swimmer with a collection of many trophies, and he set new records that stood for many years. He went on to Staunton Military Academy in Virginia where he earned a full swimming scholarship to the University of Maryland. He later joined the U.S. Navy Reserves.
Before his retirement, Pat worked on numerous job sites as a licensed plumber, making many friends along the way. He later worked for Manheim Township Public Works, from where he retired after 17 years. Pat enjoyed jet skiing with his family, spending time outdoors with his beloved doberman, Bryce, keeping a meticulous lawn, and watching the news and sports on TV. He adored his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A man of great faith, Pat was a member of Lancaster Brethren in Christ Church for 41 years.
Along with his wife, Sandi, Pat is survived by his daughter, Kristi, wife of William McMichael II, of Lancaster; his daughter-in-law, Audrey Baker, wife of his late son, Scott P. Baker, of Ephrata; 5 grandchildren: Phillip and Patrick Baker, and Hope, Madilyn and Lily McMichael; and 3 great-grandchildren: Sara, Christopher and Carson Baker. Also surviving is a sister, Cynthia Fisher (Robert) of Ocean City, NJ, and a brother, James Baker (Jane) of Advance, NC, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the Lancaster Brethren in Christ Church, 1865 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601, where the family will receive guests beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions in Pat's memory may be offered to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com